Ted Cruz said Martin Luther King Jr. would be 'ashamed' of the NAACP's Florida travel warning. MLK's daughter, Bernice King, disagreed

Bernice King and Ted Cruz. Brynn Anderson/AP. J. Scott Applewhite/AP. Sen. Ted Cruz invoked Martin Luther King Jr. while criticizing an NAACP travel advisory for Florida. The NAACP said the state has become dangerous for BIPOC and LGBTQ people, which Cruz called "dishonest." In response to Cruz,…



#berniceking #tedcruz #brynnandersonap #jscottapplewhiteap #martinlutherkingjr #naacp #florida #bipoc #lgbtq #rondesantis