Researcher Rodney Brooks says current AI intelligence is overrated

ViewRenowned computer scientist and robotics researcher Rodney Allen Brooks is pushing back on all of the excitement about artificial intelligence, or AI, saying experts and the public have been overestimating its abilities.
In a comprehensive interview with IEEE Spectrum, Brooks — who has been called an expert on AI —...
ViewRenowned computer scientist and robotics researcher Rodney Allen Brooks is pushing back on all of the excitement about artificial intelligence, or AI, saying experts and the public have been overestimating its abilities.