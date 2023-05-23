Andrew McCarthy has ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ Reunion With Demi Moore to Prep for Brat Pack Documentary

Andrew McCarthy has ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ Reunion With Demi Moore to Prep for Brat Pack Documentary

Upworthy

Published

In preparation for his documentary about the so-called “Brat Pack,” the group of famous young actors he was grouped together with in the 1980s, Andrew McCarthy held a mini-reunion with fellow brat packer Demi Moore, a co-star on their 1985 film “St. Elmo’s Fire.” “So great to see (for the first…

#andrewmccarthy #demimoore #bratpack #mccarthy #emilioestevez #anthonymichaelhall #juddnelson #mollyringwald #allysheedy #franksinatras

Full Article