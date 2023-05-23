3 Western states agree to cut Colorado River use in breakthrough water pact
Published
California, Arizona and Nevada announced an agreement on Monday to cut their use of the Colorado River by another 14% in exchange for $1.2 billion in federal grants. The landmark agreement, which lasts through 2026, would avert mandatory cuts set by the federal government to keep the crucial…
#arizona #nevada #coloradoriver #mexico #nativeamerican #interiordepartment #bureauofreclamation #lakemead #lakepowell #upperbasin