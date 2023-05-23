Limit Congress Imposes Is Dumb, But Biden Can't Wave It Away

Limit Congress Imposes Is Dumb, But Biden Can't Wave It Away

Upworthy

Published

The debt ceiling might be the single dumbest feature of American law. Congress decides to spend money and later schedules a separate vote on whether the government will pay its bills. If the government doesn’t pay its bills, calamity ensues. Moody’s Analytics estimates that even a short debt…

#moodysanalytics #russian #democrats #berniesanders #elizabethwarren #treasurydepartment #kevinmccarthy #democrat #constitution #coinageact

Full Article