Liverpool legend Roberto Firmino would be "delighted" to sign for FC Barcelona amid interest from a string other clubs, according to SPORT. The Brazilian bid a tearful farewell to the crowd at Anfield at the weekend, scoring an 89th minute equalizer in a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa which was the…



#liverpool #robertofirmino #barcelona #brazilian #anfield #astonvilla #firmino #elnacional #dailymail #gerardromero