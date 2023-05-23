TikTok is trying to overturn Montana's ban on the app, saying the action is based on an 'unfounded speculation' that Beijing can access US user data

TikTok is trying to overturn Montana's ban on the app, saying the action is based on an 'unfounded speculation' that Beijing can access US user data

Upworthy

Published

TikTok has filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn Montana's first-in-the-nation ban on the video sharing app. OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images TikTok filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to overturn Montana's first-in-the-nation ban on the app. TikTok, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, says it has not…

#tiktok #montana #beijing #bytedance #helena #mont #tiktokinc #missoula #greggianforte #fbi

Full Article