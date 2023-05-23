Why Investors Aren’t Kicking Up Their Heels Over Boot Barn Stock?

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. NASDAQ: BOOT delivered mixed fourth-quarter earnings on May 17, 2023. The specialty retailer that offers footwear, apparel, and accessories with a western theme beat expectations on the bottom line. Earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 beat expectations of $1.45. The number…



#bootbarnholdings #eps #bootbarn #yellowstone #boot #risksrelated #universityofmichigan #marketbeatbootbarn #moderatebuy #viewfivestocks