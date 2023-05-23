Cannes: Neon Acquires Justine Triet’s Competition Title ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ for North America

Neon has acquired the North American rights to Anatomy of a Fall (Anatomie d’une chut), which premiered in the competition lineup of the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday. Anatomy of a Fall, written and directed by French filmmaker Justine Triet (Sibyl) and co-written by Arthur Harari (Onoda: 10,000…



