Netflix Buys ‘May December,’ Starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, for $11 Million Following Buzzy Cannes Debut

Netflix landed North American rights for “May December,” a soapy romantic-drama directed by Todd Haynes and starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, which debuted at Cannes Film Festival. It sold for $11 million, marking the first big sale of this year’s festival. Several bidders, including…



#netflix #northamerican #toddhaynes #natalieportman #juliannemoore #cannesfilmfestival #neon #charlesmeltons #georgia #moore