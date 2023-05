After five years, I'm leaving San Francisco, having fulfilled my mission of helping my elderly parents at the end of their lives. As I depart, I'm pessimistic about whether San Franciscans can solve the problems of homelessness, drug use, and crime that have made the national news, particularly…



