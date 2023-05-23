New report reveals over 122K are held in solitary confinement in U.S. prisons and jails
Published
Poor and incomplete data collection makes it difficult to know the full scope of people held in solitary confinement in U.S. prisons and jails. But a first-of-its-kind analysis is aiming to become a benchmark for tracking the practice — part of a larger effort as cities, states and the federal…
#solitarywatch #unlockbox #coribush #missouri #jeancasella #westvirginia #nevada #verainstitute #delaware #gavinnewsom