EU competition regulators appealed to the bloc's highest court on Tuesday to override a lower tribunal and make Apple (AAPL.O) pay a record 13 billion euros ($14.3 billion) in Irish back taxes. The case, which has far-reaching implications for corporate tax bills, is the most high-profile of EU…



#apple #irish #margrevestager #pauljohnloewenthal #courtofjustice #cjeu #europeancommission #generalcourt #commission #ireland