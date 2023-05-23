World’s most expensive ice cream from Japan costs more than $6,000 per serving

The world’s most expensive ice cream can be found in Japan for more than $6,000 per serving. Byakuya, which was created by the Japanese ice cream brand Cellato, costs a whopping 873,400 Japanese yen (approximately $6,305) per serving. The frozen dessert was handed the title of the world's most…



#cellato #guinnessworldrecords #gwr #alba #parmigianoreggiano #tadayoshiyamada #osaka #nextshark #southasian #mexican