Russia's Wagner mercenaries are trying to smuggle weapons into Ukraine via Africa, US says

Wagner mercenary group fighters wave flags on top of a building in an unidentified location, in this still image obtained from a video released on May 20, 2023. Press service of "Concord"/Handout via REUTERS The Wagner Group is trying to smuggle weapons into Ukraine from Mali, the US State…



#wagner #wagnergroup #ukraine #mali #usstatedepartment #africa #bakhmut #statedepartment #matthewmiller #independent