Matt Damon Calls Off ‘Oppenheimer’ vs. ‘Barbie’ Social Media Rivalry: ‘People Are Allowed to Go See Two Movies in a Weekend’

Social media has been having a field day with “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” ever since it was revealed that Universal and Warner Bros. would be opening the two tentpoles on the same day: July 21. Adding drama to the rivalry is the fact that Nolan left Warner Bros. after a two-decade partnership and…



#oppenheimer #universal #warnerbros #nolan #gretagerwig #mattdamon #vanityfair #lesliegroves #manhattanproject #jrobertoppenheimer