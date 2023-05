By Cork Gaines, Meredith Cash, and Scott Davis • May 23, 2023 Dwyane Wade once called James "the cheapest guy in the NBA." LeBron James is one of the most accomplished athletes in sports history. King James is a four-time NBA champion, four-time league MVP, and 19-time All-Star. And now that he's…



#corkgaines #meredithcash #scottdavis #james #nba #lebronjames #kingjames #mvp #kareemabduljabbar #akron