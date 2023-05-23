Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 Join Fortnite as New Skins (Thwip-Thwip)

Sony’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is almost here and, as a timely tie-in, “Fortnite” is bringing the film’s two lead Spider-Men to its multiplatform battle royale. Starting Tuesday, Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 join the fight, accompanied by various “Across the Spider-Verse”-themed…



#sony #spidermen #milesmorales #spidermanthemed #spiderman #fortnite #peterparker #spiderman2099 #spidermanedgeoftime #migueloharas