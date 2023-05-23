Alastair Campbell tells high court Piers Morgan told reporters to break into bank account

Piers Morgan told reporters to hack into Alastair Campbell’s bank account in the hope of finding incriminating transactions, it has been claimed at the high court. Morgan, then editor of the Daily Mirror, allegedly told reporter Gary Jones to obtain details of Campbell’s mortgage payments in 1999.…



#piersmorgan #alastaircampbells #dailymirror #garyjones #campbell #jonathanrees #dailyexpress #sundaymirror #labour #petermandelson