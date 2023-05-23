‘Asteroid City’ Review: Wes Anderson’s New Film Is a Piece of 1950s Desert Americana That’s Visually Dazzling and Dramatically Inert

As much as any filmmaker alive, Wes Anderson has a canon of movies that look and feel all of a piece. The diorama design, which extends from his life-size-dollhouse sets to his graphic lettering; the acting so stylized it’s like postmodern jokey-music-video kabuki; the fable-within-a-fable…



#wesanderson #russian #royaltenenbaums #grandbudapesthotel #darjeelinglimited #lifeaquatic #stevezissou #asteroidcity #southwest #jasonschwartzman