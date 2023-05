A real-estate agent with clients. Jackyenjoyphotography/Getty Images From unclear fees to conflicts of interest, there are signs you should find a new real-estate agent. Three agents shared the red flags that buyers and sellers should watch out for. They say you should walk away from pushy agents…



#ranbiderman #realestatebees #davidbitton #cmo #doorloop #bitton #theresaraymond #tnsmokymtnrealty