Man killed after helping ducks cross intersection

Police in California say a man was fatally struck last week as he assisted ducks attempting to cross a road. The man was identified by family members as 41-year-old Casey Rivara.
The incident occurred on the evening of May 18, police said in a press release. The teenage driver remained at the scene until help arrived....
