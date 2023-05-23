'Shows the project is solid,' Quebec-based lithium producer says after deal with Ford

A top executive from Quebec-based Nemaska Lithium Inc. has described its agreement to supply Ford Motor Corp. with lithium as a “vote of confidence” for a mining operation that had previously failed to come to fruition. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. tap here to see other videos…



#quebec #nemaskalithiuminc #fordmotorcorp #ford #nemaska #whabouchi #bécancour #stevegartner #investissementquébec #liventcorp