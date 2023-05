DeSantis To Announce 2024 Run On Twitter With Elon Musk Ron DeSantis will announce his 2024 presidential campaign in a Twitter Spaces livestream with Elon Musk on Wednesday evening, Fox News reported on twitter and Elon Musk effectively confirmed by retweeting. BREAKING: @FoxNews confirms Florida…



#rondesantis #twitterspaces #elonmusk #florida #billmelugin #desantis #donaldtrump #trump #wsj #councilsummit