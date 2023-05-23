News website Boring Report is using A.I. to change how people consume news

Americans increasingly distrust the media, with half of them saying national news outlets intend to mislead or deceive them to adopt a specific viewpoint, a Gallup and Knight Foundation study found in February. A recently introduced news site, Boring Report, thinks it’s found an antidote to public…



#nationalnewsoutlets #gallup #knightfoundation #boringreport #fortune #openai #siliconvalley #truckcrashes #nazi #smitrakalita