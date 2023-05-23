Trump makes video appearance in New York criminal case, trial date tentatively set for late March

Trump makes video appearance in New York criminal case, trial date tentatively set for late March

Upworthy

Published

NEW YORK — Donald Trump threw up his hands in frustration Tuesday as a judge scheduled his criminal trial for March 25, putting the former president and current candidate in a Manhattan courtroom in the heat of next year’s presidential primary season. Trump, appearing by video conference at a…

#donaldtrump #manhattan #trump #juanmanuelmerchan #florida #trumporganization #merchan #michaelcohen

Full Article