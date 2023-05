Facebook parent Meta will sell the GIF-sharing search engine Giphy at more than a $260 million loss after U.S. antitrust regulators ordered the social media giant's attempt to divest the company. Shutterstock announced Tuesday it will buy Giphy Inc. from Meta for $53 million in cash — a steal…



