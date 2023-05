When it comes to January 6, 2021, and the 2020 election, Ron DeSantis is in a tough spot. On the one hand, Donald Trump, the guy who incited the insurrection over false claims he’d actually won, is DeSantis’s presumptive rival for the White House, and calling Trump out would, in a normal world, be…



#rondesantis #donaldtrump #desantis #trump #florida #capitol #usatoday #sandraatkinson #nancypelosi #atkinson