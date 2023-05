CellPoint Digital has teamed with Mexico’s Grupo Xcaret to streamline travel payments. “With nearly 40 million foreign tourists expected to visit Mexico in 2023, having a secure, efficient and cross-border payment solution is key for the travel industry,” the companies said in a news release…



