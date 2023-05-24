Trump legal team seeks meeting with Garland as documents probe nears conclusion

Lawyers for Donald Trump are seeking a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland, the latest indication that special counsel Jack Smith is nearing the indictment phase of his probe of Trump’s handling of classified documents. Attorneys John Rowley and James Trusty wrote to Garland on Tuesday…



#donaldtrump #merrickgarland #jacksmith #trump #johnrowley #jamestrusty #garland #truthsocial #ajusticedepartment #mikepence