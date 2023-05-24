RFEF Rule Against Real Madrid Star Vinicius Junior’s Suspension For Red Card Against Valencia
The Competition Committee of the Spanish Football Federation have announced that they have withdrawn the red card shown to Real Madrid soccer star Vinícius Júnior in their controversial 1-0 defeat to Valencia at Mestalla on Sunday. The Brazilian had been subjected to racist abuse from opposition…
