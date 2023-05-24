Texas AG Ken Paxton accused the state's House Speaker Dade Phelan of being intoxicated during a late night vote as Texas House panel investigates AG

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan gavels in the 87th Legislature's special session at the State Capitol in Austin, Texas. Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images An intraparty GOP feud is brewing in Texas state politics between AG Ken Paxton and House Speaker Dade Phelan. Paxton accused Phelan of being drunk…



#dadephelan #legislature #statecapitol #austin #kenpaxton #paxton #twitter #tribune #phelandrunkdade #gregprice