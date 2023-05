Russia's oil revenues rebounded in March and April to reach the highest level since November last year, according to a new report, bolstering President Vladimir Putin's ability to finance the Kremlin's onslaught in Ukraine. Analysis published Wednesday by the Centre for Research in Energy and…



#vladimirputin #kremlin #ukraine #finnish #moscow #g7 #hiroshimasummit #russian #laurimyllyvirta #isaaclevi