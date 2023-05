One year into Pierre Poilievre’s experiment with digital cryptocurrency, the results remain dismal. Back in March 2022, Poilievre bought a shawarma with bitcoin and announced that, “Competition can give Canadians better money… it can also let Canadians opt-out of inflation with the ability to…



#pierrepoilievres #poilievre #canadians #statisticscanadas #statisticscanada #bankofcanada #firingbank #tiffmacklem