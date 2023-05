WASHINGTON — Lawyers for Donald Trump on Tuesday asked for a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland as a Justice Department investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents shows signs of winding down. In the letter, which Trump posted on his Truth Social platform,…



#donaldtrump #merrickgarland #justicedepartment #trump #truthsocial #johnrowley #jamestrusty #specialcounsel #jacksmith #florida