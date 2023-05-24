Gina Miles Seized the Moment and Won ‘The Voice’ With This Performance

If you had one shot, or one opportunity, to seize everything you ever wanted, just one moment… Gina Miles can identify her moment, and no, she didn’t let it slip. Miles, the teen from Paxton, IL won the 2023 season of The Voice on Tuesday night (May 23), but she unofficially stole the nation’s…



#paxton #voice #nothingcompares2u #eminem #niallhoran #horan #billyjoels #newyorkstateofmind #sacramento #universalmusicgroup