Lukashenko responds to rumors of ill health: "I'm not going to die"

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko responded to rumors of his ill health on Tuesday, amid speculation that the leader had been unwell since his appearance at Victory Day celebrations in Moscow's Red Square on May 9. "I'm not going to die, guys," Lukashenko, 68, told officials in a video…



#belarusian #alexanderlukashenko #victoryday #moscow #redsquare #pulpervovo #sovietunion #worldwarii #romangolovchenko #russian