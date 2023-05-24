For Melissa McCarthy, Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid' is More Than Just a Villain
Published
For Melissa McCarthy, playing Ursula in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid (May 26) began with terror. "That song ["Poor Unfortunate Souls"] looms so large for me that if I can't do it, I shouldn't be doing it." Fortunately for us, she did do it—and did it well. That's partly because she…
#melissamccarthy #ursula #littlemermaid #robmarshall #hallebailey #arielmccarthy #halle #onapplepodcastsor #littlemermaidforlike #patcarroll