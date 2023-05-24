Morning Rundown: Super Typhoon Mawar, DeSantis presidential bid, Orcas sinking boats

The U.S. and China show signs of deepening distrust. Guam braces for Super Typhoon Mawar. And abnormal killer whale attacks are puzzling scientists. Here’s what to know today. What will it take to melt the icy U.S.-China relationship? Relations between the U.S. and China have been a roller…



#supertyphoonmawar #uschina #morningrundown #beijing #antonyblinken #groupof #taiwan #hongkong #bidenscabinet #fbi