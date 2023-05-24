Here's why the US could still be considered in default even if it keeps paying its debt

Happy hump day. Phil Rosen here. By now I'm sure you've read plenty about a potential US default, but there's some nuance worth delving into here, regardless of whether lawmakers agree to raise the debt ceiling. Today we're talking about faith, creditworthiness, and the sheer size of the American…



#philrosen #downloadinsider #janetyellen #andrewharnik #kevinmccarthy #moody #fitch #treasury #joshlipsky #atlanticcouncil