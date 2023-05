Artificial intelligence (AI) firm Anthropic has raised $450 million to develop its AI assistant. The Series C round, announced Tuesday (May 23), comes amid a wave of funding for generative AI companies, and as governments grapple with ways to regulate the industry. Anthropic's round was led by…



#sparkcapital #salesforceventures #soundventures #zoomventures #google #claude #openai #samaltman #ussenate #altman