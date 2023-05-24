‘Jeopardy’ fans are livid after minor spelling error ends record-setting 9-game winning streak

You better dot all your i’s and cross all your t’s when competing on “Jeopardy!” Nine-day champion Ben Chan saw his reign come to an end on Tuesday after he misspelled a word by one letter during Final Jeopardy. “Both of the names of these two lovers in a Shakespeare play come from Latin words for…



#jeopardy #benchan #finaljeopardy #latin #beatrice #mayimbialik #jeopardytonight #lynndivito #romeo #bialik