Target is pulling some Pride collection products off its shelves after some customers made their homophobic feelings known. The Minneapolis-based big-box retailer is doing away with some LGBTQ-themed merch from its June Pride Month catalog after a number of customers had violent confrontations…



#pride #minneapolis #bts #target #lgbtq #gaysagainstgroomers #antidefamationleague #christians #abprallen #erikcarnell