Elon Musk. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters Elon Musk has spoken out again about the possible risks posed by advanced artificial intelligence. Speaking at the WSJ CEO Council Summit, Musk said AI had the potential to control humanity. The billionaire added that super-intelligence was a "double-edged sword."…



#elonmusk #jonathanernstreuters #wsj #councilsummit #journal #thoroldbarker #tesla #openai #google #deepmind