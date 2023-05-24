Warner Bros. Discovery CFO On Streaming Bundles: “I Don’t Think It’s an Easy Thing to Pull Off”
Published
Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels has talked up Max, the studio’s revamped streaming service combining programming from both the original HBO Max streaming service and Discovery+ after it launched on Tuesday. “It’s day one, but so far, so good,” the WBD finance chief told the J.P.…
#warnerbros #discovery #hbo #wbd #wiedenfels #lineartv #wiendenfels #warnermedia #davidzaslav #hollywood