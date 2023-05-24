US government targets North Korea’s illicit IT workforce with new sanctions
Published
The U.S. government announced new sanctions against North Korea related to its army of illicit IT workers that have fraudulently gained employment to finance the regime’s weapons of mass destruction programs. North Korea maintains thousands of “highly skilled” IT workers around the world,…
#northkorea #ustreasurydepartment #dprk #treasury #northkorean #northkoreas #110thresearchcenter #lazarusgroup #ronin #ethereum