Top Stories Wednesday, May 24: Nvidia Chief Flags Dangers To US Chips Act, Disney, Shell, Gucci Allegedly Used Worthless Carbon Credits, Microsoft's Daring…

Benzinga Disney, Shell, Gucci Allegedly Used Worthless Carbon Credits As Top Certifier's CEO Resigns David Antonioli, the CEO of Verra, a Washington-based non-profit, the world's largest carbon credit certifier, has resigned following allegations that the organization approved millions of…



#gucciallegedlyused #verra #waltdisneyconyse #dis #shellplc #shel #guardian #diezeit #sourcematerial #kohlcorp