It’s been three months since we returned to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter with Hogwarts Legacy. Whether it be on Xbox, Playstation, or PC, our adventure to become the witch or wizard we always envisioned ourselves as was a tremendous one. The lush, thriving, meticulously-crafted rendition of…



#wizardingworld #harrypotter #xboxplaystation #gryffindor #hufflepuff #ravenclaw #slytherin #avalanche #fredandgeorgeweasley #azkaban