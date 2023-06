WTI Extends Gains After Huge Crude Draw, 8th Straight Week Of SPR Drains Oil prices are extending gains from yesterday after API's reported big crude and gasoline draws which supported earlier gains from comments by the Saudi oil minister on Tuesday warning oil short-sellers should "watch out"…



