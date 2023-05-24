Wagner boss Prigozhin says Putin's plan to 'demilitarize' Ukraine has been a bust as Ukraine now has one of the 'strongest' armies

Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce battles against Russian forces have been taking place, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, May 15, 2023. AP Photo/Libkos Putin made denazification and demilitarization key objectives of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.…



#bakhmut #russian #ukraine #apphotolibkosputin #wagnergroup #ukrainians #yevgenyprigozhin #antongerashchenko #vladimirputin #jewish